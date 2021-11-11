how much does Jennifer Aniston spend on cosmetics

Jennifer Aniston often shares her beauty life hacks. This time the star of the “Friends” TV series spoke about her favorite cosmetics, which she cannot do without.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Massager Gold Sculpting Bar (about 14,500 rubles)

Massager Gold Sculpting Bar (about 14,500 rubles)

“It perfectly restores the skin around the eyes, you can use it every day,” says the actress.

ZIIP nanodevice from beautician Melanie Simon (about 36,400 rubles)

ZIIP nanodevice from beautician Melanie Simon (about 36,400 rubles)

“If you apply it regularly, you can slow down skin aging, reduce the number of rashes on the face and smooth out wrinkles around the eyes,” says Jennifer.

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar (about 260 rubles)

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar (about 260 rubles)

“After it, the skin breathes, literally glows from the inside,” notes Aniston.

Scrub Aveeno Skin Brightening Daily Scrub (about 1250 rub.)

Scrub Aveeno Skin Brightening Daily Scrub (about 1250 rub.)

The actress uses this facial scrub three times a week.

Night cream Aveeno Positively Radiant Hydrating Facial Moisturizer (about 1000 rubles)

Night cream Aveeno Positively Radiant Hydrating Facial Moisturizer (about 1000 rubles)

“This is one of my favorite creams,” Aniston emphasizes. “I just put it on before bed, and when I wake up, my skin is hydrated, healthy and firm.”

Cream with SPF 50 Aveeno (about 1770 p.)

Cream with SPF 50 Aveeno (about 1770 p.)

The star of the series “Morning Show” does not forget about the funds with SPF. For sun protection, she opts for creams from Aveeno.

111SKIN mask (about 9930 rub.)

111SKIN mask (about 9930 rub.)

When Aniston has time in the morning, she makes masks, as a rule, these are fabric masks from 111SKIN.

Mask Goddess Skin Clay Mask Charlotte Tilbury (about 4040 p.)

Mask Goddess Skin Clay Mask Charlotte Tilbury (about 4040 p.)

The actress does such a mask no more than once a week.