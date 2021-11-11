How Riccardo Tisci created one of the most expensive wedding dresses for Kim Kardashian

On May 24, 2014, the whole world was worried about one event – the wedding ceremony of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which was anticipated by Kim’s bachelorette party in Paris, a luxurious family dinner at Versailles. No matter how the wedding sings and dances, the bride will still be the main object of study. Kim did not think about choosing a wedding dress designer for a long time – her close friend Riccardo Tisci was entrusted with a difficult task.

At that time, Kim and Kanye were already connected not only with the most tender feelings, but also with their daughter North, who was born a year ago. By the way, it was during pregnancy that Kim’s role in a secular environment began to change rapidly, and it was then that she first came to the Met Gala, already in her eighth month of pregnancy. Riccardo Tisci, who at that time was the creative director of Givenchy, was also responsible for this most important exit in Kim’s life. The floral-print close-fitting dress caused different reactions, but only two ratings for Kim were decisive – Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were delighted with it. So Kim’s friendship with Tisha grew into a great partnership, which helped her earn respect for herself and subsequently become a fashion icon.

With Kanye West at the Met Gala, May 2013

Judging by what happened, Kim and the designers were faced with the task of making something completely different from the first wedding dress. So a tight corset with a deep neckline was replaced by a round collar, and a fluffy skirt – tight-fitting. In a dress embroidered with lace from head to toe, Kim looked like a real Italian bride, and the Florentine landscapes only contributed to such associations. Only one detail helped us to mentally return to Calabasas and remember that this is not a Sicilian woman, but the same Kim – cutouts at the waist, allowing, unlike a corset, to breathe deeply. This dress proved the devoted friendship between the designer and the customer – only an understanding and devoted person can so sensitively foresee all the details.

@kimkardashian

@kimkardashian

The main secret of the success of Kim’s wedding dress, of course, was her relationship with Riccardo Tisci. For Kim herself, this outfit became the main creation of the designer in her life, and the photos from the fittings have already turned into her greeting card, which she addresses to Tisha on his birthdays. Another advantage is financial investment. Kim and Kanye’s wedding cost almost three million dollars, and the dress itself was half a million. For this, it went down in history as one of the most expensive.