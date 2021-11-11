How to wear a white dress – show Princess Diana, Rihanna and Meghan Markle

The little black dress has firmly established its place in fashion history, while its sibling is often overshadowed by fame. We are talking about a small white dress, undeservedly deprived of fashion selections and airtime.

Take Breakfast at Tiffany’s, for example. Givenchy black dress Audrey Hepburn instantly became the hallmark of the actress and determined the further style, but appearances in white went largely unnoticed. But her colleague Marilyn Monroe, on the contrary, is often associated with a snow-white dress because of the movie “The Seven Year Itch” (1955)… Three years later, Elizabeth Taylor was also remembered for her chiffon midi dress with a boiled-toned belt thanks to the painting Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

White can be seen much more often at the Oscars than on screens. For the red carpet in 1970, Mia Farrow chose a white dress and a translucent shawl. The luxurious Madonna dress with open shoulders and a deep neckline was created by Bob Mackie at the 1991 ceremony. And in 1995, Elizabeth Hurley preferred a tight fit and an abundance of crystals. The following year, the icon of the 1990s, Gwyneth Paltrow, appeared on the red carpet in a simple slip dress, complemented only by earrings and a bracelet.

Even Princess Diana, known for her black “dress of revenge”, occasionally adhered to the “light” side. She wore a white Versace dress with gold straps to a charity concert in Italy in 1995.

Let’s remember how legendary women wore white dresses, and take note – just for the upcoming heat.

Alice Cary /vogue.co.uk