How to Wear Black – Revealed by Kendall Jenner and the Hadid Sisters

Following the example of models, we dress in all black

Designers as one declare that this fall it is worth making a choice in favor of bright and pastel shades. But the main supermodels of our time are sure that there is nothing better than the classic black total look.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The experience of celebrities proves that dressing in all black is not only possible, but also necessary. And also that such outfits do not look boring at all. Here are some style lessons from famous models on how to wear all black correctly this fall / winter season.

Texture and cut

Gigi Hadid is sure that black total bow will look stylish if you combine several different materials in one look. So, a 26-year-old model chooses a fitted jacket made of leather and asymmetric pleated skirt … The look is rounded off with bold pointed toe shoes with metallic embellishments.

Gigi Hadid

Set

Pantsuit – the best choice for any event, be it the red carpet or just meeting with friends. This is also the opinion of Kaia Gerber, who chooses an oversized suit from a man’s shoulder. It helps to balance the image crop top that accentuates the slim waist and the star’s toned press.

Kaia Gerber

Drawing and print

Hayley Bieber and Bella Hadid prefer to dilute black total bows with interesting details on things. Hailey has this print on cotton suit with sweatshirt and joggers and Bella has a thin strip on her trousers and rhinestone appliqués on her T-shirt.

Bella Hadid

Hayley Bieber

Contrast shoes or bag

Kendall Jenner prefers to dilute completely black looks with a colored bag or shoes. And the recent appearance of the star is proof of this: the model matched green shoes to black jeans and a cropped leather jacket.

Kendall Jenner

The dress

Irina Shayk loves black total looks and chooses this color even for the red carpet. At the private exhibition of Riccardo Tisci, creative director of Burberry, Irina came in a black maxi-length bustier dress with a velvet corset, to which she added a voluminous jacket, boots and a bag to match.

Irina Shayk

