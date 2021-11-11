https://ria.ru/20211111/arest-1758542852.html

HSE and MSU teacher arrested in pedophilia case

HSE and MSU teacher arrested in pedophilia case

HSE and MSU teacher arrested in pedophilia case

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Meshchansky Court of Moscow has arrested Evgeny Zolin, a teacher of mathematics at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and Moscow State University, in a pedophilia case, the court told RIA Novosti. court, the man is accused of two episodes of sexual assault against persons under the age of fourteen. Until recently, Zolin was a senior researcher at the Department of Mathematical Logic and Theory of Algorithms at Moscow State University, he held a similar position at the Higher School of Economics. “The fact of his illegal actions. Zolin denies, “- said the agency’s interlocutor. He clarified that the investigation charges Zolin with violent acts of a sexual nature against girls born in 2015 and 2009 in a teacher’s apartment in the Moscow region in January and July.

