Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will play the parents of a troubled teenager

2021-04-15
2021-04-15T12: 36
2021-04-15T12: 36
2021-04-15T12: 36
MOSCOW, April 15 – RIA Novosti. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in the upcoming film “Son” by Florian Zeller, Variety reports. This part of the “family trilogy” of the French writer and playwright: last year he presented the drama “Father” with Anthony Hopkins, which received six Oscar nominations. Peter (Jackman) lives a busy life with new partner Emma and their child. But everything changes when ex-wife Kate (Dern) comes to him with their teenage son Nicholas. She asks Peter to take the boy to her, because she herself cannot cope with an embittered and withdrawn teenager. Jackman’s hero agrees and does everything possible to help Nicholas cope with difficult life moments and experiences. Other details, including the release date of the tape and the full cast, are still unknown. The play based on Zeller’s play “Son” is staged at the Moscow RAMT, directed by Yuri Butusov.
This is part of the “family trilogy” of the French writer and playwright: last year he presented the drama “Father” with Anthony Hopkins, which received six Oscar nominations.
Peter (Jackman) is living a busy life with new partner Emma and their baby. But everything changes when ex-wife Kate (Dern) comes to him with their teenage son Nicholas. She asks Peter to take the boy to her, because she herself cannot cope with an embittered and withdrawn teenager.
Jackman’s hero agrees and does everything possible to help Nicholas cope with difficult life moments and experiences.
“This is a deeply human story, which, I think, is close to all of us. I hope that the audience will be moved, watching the ups and downs in the life of this family, – commented Zeller. – I hope that after the film everyone will want to call their family and friends to tell them they are loved and not alone. “
Other details, including the release date of the tape and the full cast, are still unknown. The play based on Zeller’s play “Son” is staged at the Moscow RAMT, directed by Yuri Butusov.
