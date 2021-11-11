Hugh Jackman apologizes for breaking the internet with Wolverine fan art and photography with the Marvel president

Month ago Hugh Jackman cheered up everyone who hoped to see him again in the role of Wolverine, only this time in the MCU. The actor posted on Instagram an art with Wolverine from the famous designer Boss Logic, and then a joint photo with Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios.

And now this sly guy says that it was a coincidence:

Yes, I literally repost fan art; I do this often because I love. And I love the fans. Then I went on other business, came back and realized: “Looks like I broke the Internet. No no no. Guys, sorry. This is me by accident. I wanted a completely different effect. I’m really sorry”. And I also thought – no one would believe me, of course. But that was exactly how it was. You think too fast, you are much faster and much smarter than me. I myself am not myself to fan creativity and if I come across something interesting, then I let everyone know.

So Hugh is not officially going to return to the role of Logan and asks everyone to convey an important message to Ryan Reynolds – he is also very worried about this. For Jackman, the role of a clawed mutant has become the brightest streak in his life, but everything is already in the past.

And everyone knows: while Marvel does not officially give the go-ahead, the actors deny everything.