Hugh Jackman explains why he forgave his mother who left him at 8

The emergence of his own children helped the actor understand and forgive the parent.

A 52-year-old Australian actor with a successful career in Hollywood, Hugh Jackman made all the world’s media talk about himself again. And this time, the reason was not a new suspicion of oncology, which has not yet been confirmed, but the denouement of a long-standing family drama, writes the Daily Mail.

On his Instagram page, the actor posted a picture in which, smiling, posing with his mother, Grace McNeill. Behind an ordinary outwardly picture, there is a story spanning decades.

As it turned out, Hugh made up with his parent, who abandoned him in Australia in the 70s when he was eight years old, and she herself returned to the UK. Christopher Jackman, the actor’s father, was left alone with his sons and daughters. Later, Hugh’s sisters, Zoya and Sonya, moved to live with Grace in the UK, while the future actor and his brothers Ian and Ralph stayed in Sydney with their father. He saw his mother about once a year.

For many years he felt psychologically traumatized, and he was ashamed that his mother did this to him.

“It was difficult at the time. One of the main things I remember is that awful feeling that people talk about you and look at you, because it was strange for my mother to leave. For years, I thought it was not will be forever, so I clung to it. Until about 12 or 13 years old, I thought that Mom and Dad would be together again … The realization that this would not happen was probably the hardest time to be honest, “he admitted in one of his interviews. At the same time, he added that he never even had the idea that his mother did not love him.

Hugh Jackman with his mother Grace McNeill

Years later, Hugh spoke to his mother about her decision to leave and realized that she had her own battles that he could not understand as a child.

“I know she fought. She was in the hospital after I was born suffering from postpartum depression. And then you add five children and the fact that she emigrated from England and there was no support for her here, plus that the fact that dad was at work all day – and you understand that, as parents, we make mistakes, “- explained Hugh.

According to the celebrity, the appearance of their own children with him and his wife Deborra-Lee Furnes, adopted children of Oscar, who is now 21, and 16-year-old Ava, gave him another level of empathy and understanding, which helped to improve relations with his mother.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furnes

“There comes a certain moment in life when you have to stop blaming other people for what you feel or for your misfortunes,” he stressed. Now the relationship between mother and son is more than good.

The actor’s fans praised him for finding the strength to forgive his mother, and some of them noted that they were not sure they would have done the same.

