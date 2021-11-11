Hyundai starts reconstruction of the former Russian GM plant – Autoreview

The Hyundai Motor concern bought out the General Motors assembly plant near St. Petersburg at the end of last year, but all this time the mothballed plant stood idle, and only now its reconstruction has begun. According to TASS, the decision was made in October, but this process will be lengthy, because the start of car production at this site is scheduled only for 2023. It is stated that “it will be a wide range of cars,” although the list of localized models has not yet been made public. Most likely, the production of several Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models, which are now being assembled at Avtotor, will be transferred to the former GM plant.

Let us remind you that the General Motors plant started working in 2007 and was designed to produce 108 thousand cars a year, although after modernization the capacity may change. Here, the full cycle produced Chevrolet Cruze and Captiva, Opel Astra and Antara models, and also carried out SKD assembly of American Chevrolet and Cadillac SUVs. The Hyundai concern already has two operating enterprises in St. Petersburg – a car plant with a capacity of 230 thousand cars per year (they produce models Hyundai Solaris, Creta and Kia Rio), as well as a recently launched motor plant with a capacity of 240 thousand engines per year.