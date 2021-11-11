Hyundai unveils retro-styled Grandeur EV concept

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the Grandeur Concept EV, an updated version of the flagship business-class sedan that debuted back in 1986. The project is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the model.

Hyundai’s designers have kept the boxy styling of the original car unchanged except for a few pertinent touches: a redesigned radiator grille, updated side moldings that were in vogue in the eighties and nineties, updated rearview mirrors and retro-styled wheels. Pixelated headlights and taillights, reminiscent of the modern Ioniq 5 electric car – by the way, it began life as a 45 EV concept, are a welcome find.

While much of the exterior remains intact, Hyundai has worked hard on the interior. Instead of a traditional dashboard, the Grandeur Concept EV features an integrated digital display and a completely redesigned infotainment system. The center console also houses a vertical screen to control the integrated 18-speaker soundbar.

The retro-styled burgundy leather upholstery from Nappa and a unique lighting system with bronze LEDs in the rear of the cabin are eye-catching – Hyundai’s designers have called this “endless mirror”. Unfortunately, the company did not say anything about the technical part of the Hyundai Grandeur – it is only known that it is an electric car, but without data on the performance of the electric motor and the capacity of the batteries.