“I addressed it to myself – small and adult”: Adele told Oprah Winfrey the story of writing the popular song Hello

When Adele takes the stage for her upcoming concert, Adele One Night Only, she will certainly kick off her performance with her biggest hit, Hello. This lyrical and heartfelt composition was heard, perhaps, by everyone, and there were simply no cover versions to count. The track was released in 2015 and topped the Top 100 Songs charts, winning several Grammy awards and receiving a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

About why this particular song became so important to her, 33-year-old Adele told in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I always start gigs with Hello. It would be strange to sing it somewhere in the middle of a performance. So yes, I plan to start with her this time too, ” – the singer admitted. She said that this composition is the beginning of a search for herself, when she did not know how to what to do next. Adele addressed the lyrics to herself – to her “I am” from the past and the future. “When I wrote it, it was a kind of ballad, addressed to myself as a little girl, to myself as an adult and everything like that. It was a song about something like “I’m still here! Hello, I’m here, I exist in all aspects of my life”, – told the British celebrity.

Very soon, the singer will release her new, fourth album entitled “thirty“, Which will be the first in the past few years. Fans are eagerly awaiting November 19 to finally find out what the performer has prepared for them. Earlier, Adele said that the new disc is dedicated to her relationship with her ex-spouse, the feelings she experienced after the divorce, and the search for her place in this world, which were crowned with success.

“I feel like I finally found my feelings again. I can even say more: I have never felt so peaceful, – Adele told one of the publications. “Yes, I’m finally ready to release this album!”

By the way, the first song that will open the singer’s new disc is called Easy On Me. It has already appeared on YouTube, and over 150 million people listened to it in the first three weeks. As for the upcoming Adele One Night Only concert, the show can be seen on November 14 on CBS and Paramount +.

