“I was persecuted for being short. And suddenly it doesn’t matter anymore “

The actress admitted that she had been teased for her short stature all her life, but now they stopped paying attention to him.

54-year-old actress Salma Hayek has more interviews about her latest film projects. In 2021, she will release the action movie The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife, in which she played a more significant role than in the first film, the fantastic drama “Bliss” and the Marvel movie comics “The Eternals.”

In a conversation with reporters, she noted that all this is “not bad for an old woman.” When they began to assure her that she was not at all old, the actress added that she performed all her stunts in new films herself.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie became friends on the set of “The Eternals”The From Dusk Till Dawn star showed off a new girlfriend.

Especially Salma revealed a lot of details about the “Eternals”. She said that she was not even shown the script before signing the shooting contract – this is how Marvel Studio tries to keep everything secret. The actress was very worried because she did not know anything about the hero she would have to play. She received the second blow when she saw her suit. Hayek thought that she would not be able to move in it, and she felt sick from claustrophobia.

But when the actress saw herself in the finished form, she was very touched. Salma recalled that at the beginning of her career she was told that with her appearance she would not be able to pretend to be a superheroine (probably because of her short stature). But today it has become possible because the film industry is moving away from stereotypes. Perhaps for the first time, the artist was offered a role in which she should not demonstrate her attractiveness, and her growth this time did not matter.

“I am very small. All my life I’ve been bullied for being short. And suddenly it doesn’t matter anymore. You are a superhero in the Marvel Universe. It touched me, ”the Variety edition quotes the star.

She also shared that the filming of “The Eternals” took place in such incredible places, as if not on Earth at all. We can’t wait for this splendor to hit the screens. Recall that the release of the film was announced for November 2020, but due to the pandemic it was postponed a year in advance.

