“If you want to download apps from outside the App Store, buy Android” – Wylsacom

Apple CEO Tim Cook advised everyone who wants to install applications not published in the App Store to buy Android smartphones. This happened at the DealBook Summit, when Mr. Cook was commenting on the author of The New York Times:

I think people have a choice. If you want to install applications bypassing the App Store, then you can buy an Android smartphone. You have a choice when purchasing devices. If this is important to you, then buy Android. From our point of view, installing apps from other sources is tantamount to telling the customer not to install airbags and seat belts as an automaker. Now he would not think about it, because it is too risky. Therefore, the iPhone would not be the iPhone if it could not provide maximum security and privacy. Tim Cook Apple CEO

Apple has long championed the App Store monopoly. Privacy and security are the main arguments in this matter. However, there is also a cursing argument. For example, third-party stores will have a negative impact on the App Store, as less money will be spent on developing this store:

There have been questions for Apple regarding the closed system and monopoly on the application market on its own mobile platforms for a long time. In fact, applications can be officially installed in two ways: through the App Store or TestFlight, a developer tool that allows you to test your applications on iPhones and iPads. And it’s also regulated by Apple.

Here you can understand the antimonopoly authorities: for the market, the ideal state is the presence of at least two players. This theoretical postulate states that competition helps reduce the cost of goods and services, and also leads to market development. We saw this in the spring, when Apple made a regular HiFi subscription with the ability to listen to music in Dolby Atmos:

Following this, Spotify appears to have delayed the release of a similar subscription. At least since February we have not heard anything about this tariff. Although its appearance was promised in 2021, and until the end of the year another month and a half. But Deezer users are in luck: the cost of a HiFi subscription has dropped significantly!

On the other hand, this theoretical postulate about the influence of competition on development does not always work. For example, you can pay attention to the Chinese experience, where there is no Google Play, and each of the manufacturers of Android smartphones uses its own application store:

The Chinese example, where 700 million Android users use mainly seven app stores, is taking the situation to the point of absurdity. But this absurdity is worth remembering when we propose the introduction of third-party app stores into Apple’s closed ecosystem.