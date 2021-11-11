In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from indicating the nationality of criminals :: Society :: RBC

The regional parliament believes that every thoughtlessly spoken word can become a detonator of a social explosion, and the dissemination of such information should be regarded as an insult to national and religious feelings.

The Parliament of Chechnya decided to submit to the State Duma a draft amendment to the law on the media, which proposes to prohibit the dissemination in the media of information about the nationality and religion of persons involved in the commission of crimes. TASS reports.

“The dissemination of such information is regarded as an insult to the national and religious feelings of honest, respectable citizens, true believers who have nothing to do with criminal activity,” the document says.

The Chechen parliament stressed that Russia is a multinational and multi-confessional state, where “every thoughtless and carelessly spoken word can detonate a social explosion, lead to incitement of interethnic and sectarian enmity and unpredictable consequences for the entire country.”

The chairman of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, who authored the document, believes that the introduction of a ban on the dissemination of information about nationality in the media is due to the need to preserve interethnic and interfaith harmony and peace in Russia.