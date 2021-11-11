https://ria.ru/20211111/natsionalnost-1758601933.html
In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal
In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal
The Chechen parliament has proposed to ban the media from disseminating data on the nationality of the criminal. The corresponding document will be submitted for consideration … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
2021-11-11T16: 32
2021-11-11T16: 32
2021-11-11T17: 15
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Chechen Republic (Chechnya)
Magomed Daudov
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152645/75/1526457580_0-0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_d073a25589f7a2be1d7d878f7fece55c.jpg
GROZNY, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Chechen parliament has proposed to ban the media from disseminating data on the nationality of the criminal. The corresponding document will be submitted for consideration by the State Duma. As RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the parliament of the republic, in the draft federal law, information about religion and belonging to the peoples of Russia is also banned. The document provides for administrative responsibility for their distribution. The author of the initiative is the chairman of the parliament of the Chechen Republic Magomed Daudov. They want to make changes to the fourth article of the federal law “On the Mass Media” and to the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses. As stated in the explanatory note, the appearance of such information in the media “is regarded as an insult to the national and religious feelings of honest, respectable citizens, true believers”, not related to crimes.
https://ria.ru/20211109/pravitelstvo-1758260117.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152645/75/1526457580_411:3142:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0ec5eb8b7f180ba06d616d2f52d1ca.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
State Duma of the Russian Federation, Chechen Republic (Chechnya), Magomed Daudov, Russia
In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal