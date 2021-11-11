https://ria.ru/20211111/natsionalnost-1758601933.html

In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal

In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

In Chechnya, it was proposed to ban the media from mentioning the nationality of the criminal

The Chechen parliament has proposed to ban the media from disseminating data on the nationality of the criminal. The corresponding document will be submitted for consideration … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T16: 32

2021-11-11T16: 32

2021-11-11T17: 15

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Chechen Republic (Chechnya)

Magomed Daudov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152645/75/1526457580_0-0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_d073a25589f7a2be1d7d878f7fece55c.jpg

GROZNY, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Chechen parliament has proposed to ban the media from disseminating data on the nationality of the criminal. The corresponding document will be submitted for consideration by the State Duma. As RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the parliament of the republic, in the draft federal law, information about religion and belonging to the peoples of Russia is also banned. The document provides for administrative responsibility for their distribution. The author of the initiative is the chairman of the parliament of the Chechen Republic Magomed Daudov. They want to make changes to the fourth article of the federal law “On the Mass Media” and to the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses. As stated in the explanatory note, the appearance of such information in the media “is regarded as an insult to the national and religious feelings of honest, respectable citizens, true believers”, not related to crimes.

https://ria.ru/20211109/pravitelstvo-1758260117.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152645/75/1526457580_411:3142:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0ec5eb8b7f180ba06d616d2f52d1ca.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

State Duma of the Russian Federation, Chechen Republic (Chechnya), Magomed Daudov, Russia