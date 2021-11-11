In Crimea, offered to open a consulate of Ukraine on the peninsula

https://ria.ru/20211111/krym-1758494773.html

SIMFEROPOL, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Ukraine should not impose sanctions, but follow the example of Nicaragua and open its consulate on the peninsula. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to take restrictive measures against individuals who opened a diplomatic mission of the Central American state in Crimea. According to NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov, four Russian citizens appear on the list. The Consulate of Nicaragua opened in Crimea in November last year. Oleg Belaventsev, the former plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Crimean region, has been appointed Honorary Consul. This is the first representation of a foreign state in the republic after reunification with Russia. A copy of the Nicaraguan leadership’s patent on the opening of the consulate was personally handed over by the country’s ambassador to Russia, Alba Azucena Torres Mejia. Nicaragua recognized Crimea as part of Russia in 2014.

