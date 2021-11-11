In five days, fees on the Ethereum network grew by an average of 72%

The indicator reached $ 62.8 for the first time since May. On November 11, it is approximately $ 56.8

Over the past five days, the average commission on the Ethereum network has grown 72% to $ 62.8, according to BitInfoCharts. On November 7, this indicator was at the level of $ 36.2. As of 12:50 Moscow time on November 11, the average commission in the network of the largest altcoin by capitalization is 0.012 ETH ($ 56.8).

On November 11, Ethereum is trading at $ 4.73 thousand.Since the beginning of the month, the altcoin has risen in price by 12.5%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 560.7 billion.On November 10, the cryptocurrency updated its all-time high above $ 4.87 thousand.

In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned. Since then, 843.7 thousand ETH (almost $ 4 billion) have been destroyed, according to the ultrasound.money service.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

– Cryptoinvestor 8 years later withdrew bitcoins that went up by 45 233%

– Bitcoin rate fell by 9% amid correction of financial markets

– “Point of pressure”. Why regulation of stablecoins is dangerous for the market

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.