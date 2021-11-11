in Kuzbass the list of places with access by QR codes has been expanded

In Kuzbass, the list of places has been expanded, which will be accessible from November 15 with a QR code or a negative PCR test. The corresponding document appeared on the website of the regional government on November 10.

Let us remind you that earlier it was only about individual cultural institutions. The complete list now looks like this:

cultural organizations (theaters, cinemas and cinemas, concert and circus organizations, libraries and museums), as well as other organizations for concerts, performances, film shows and other entertainment and cultural and leisure activities, conference and exhibition venues;

sports facilities (including swimming pools, fitness centers, fitness centers and other gyms);

organizations providing catering services, children’s playrooms and children’s entertainment centers, shopping centers, shopping and entertainment centers, shopping malls and shopping and entertainment complexes with entertainment and leisure infrastructure (cafes, bars, cinemas, game rooms, game rooms);

beauty salons, hairdressing salons, beauty salons, spa salons, massage salons, solariums, baths, saunas;

hotels, tourist centers and other collective accommodation facilities.

The required document can be submitted both in electronic and paper form. For those who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated, a certificate from a medical facility will be required confirming the presence of contraindications.

Restrictions do not apply to Kuzbass residents under 18 years of age.

Photo: archive A42.RU