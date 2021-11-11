https://ria.ru/20211111/litva-1758570375.html

In Lithuania, 40% of deaths per day from coronavirus were vaccinated

In Lithuania, 40% of deaths from coronavirus per day were vaccinated, Sputnik Lithuania reports on Thursday, citing the press service of the statistics department. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

VILNIUS, November 11 – RIA Novosti. In Lithuania, 40% of deaths from coronavirus per day were vaccinated, Sputnik Lithuania reports on Thursday, citing the press service of the statistics department. “In Lithuania, 2639 new cases of coronavirus were detected per day, the press service of the statistics department said. confirmed 436 690 cases. Currently, 29 543 people are sick, 392 588 people have recovered, 38883 residents are isolated, “writes Sputnik. As the agency adds, at least one dose of vaccine in Lithuania was vaccinated 1 831 330 people. 1,616,038 people were fully vaccinated. 6251 Lithuanian residents became victims of the pandemic. “25 people died from COVID-19 in Lithuania per day. Three deaths were recorded in the 50-59 age group, seven in the 60-69 and 80-89 age groups, eight in the the age group of 70-79 years. Of these, ten people were vaccinated according to the full scheme, “the newspaper notes. Currently, Lithuania is vaccinated against COVID-19 with three drugs: Moderna, Comirnaty (manufactured by Pfizer / Biontech), AstraZeneca.

