In Primorye, to stop the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, it is necessary to vaccinate 1.2 million people – Regional Ministry of Health – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

To stop the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Primorye, it is necessary to vaccinate 1,202,346 residents of the region. So far, 611,956 residents of Primorye have been vaccinated, of which 408,527 people have completed immunization, the regional health ministry reports.

According to the operational headquarters, on November 11, 382 cases of the disease were detected in the last day, about 2.3 thousand people are being treated in hospitals of the region, of which about 500 people are in serious condition.

Hospital doctors note that there are no vaccinated among the severe patients.

As Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council for Combating COVID-19, the most severe COVID-19 disease today occurs in unvaccinated patients – most people in intensive care who have not just been vaccinated.

“Vaccination does not give 100% protection against the disease, but protects against the severe course of the disease and the risk of death,” the regional Ministry of Health emphasizes.

Due to the increase in the rate of vaccination in Primorye, doctors remind that immunity is formed only 21 days after vaccination. During this period, it is necessary to especially take care of your health, minimize visits to crowded places, and wear masks.

Recall that over the past day in the region, another record for the daily increase in cases was set – 382 new cases were detected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79,918 people have fallen ill with covid, 70,354 have recovered, and 1,305 have died.