In spite of the prim British. Meghan Markle flaunts in a scarlet dress with a depraved neckline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

For an important event, Meghan Markle chose a red dress from the Carolina Herrera brand with a plunging neckline and a high cut that emphasizes the legs. The luxurious outfit looked great on the wife of Prince Harry, although many fans noted that the woman had not yet had time to get in perfect shape after giving birth.

Megan herself was clearly pleased with her appearance. She posed for a long time on the red carpet, and after the whole evening she received compliments from the guests of the event. Harry opted for a black suit, wearing several of his military awards.

By the way, the couple did not forget about the brooches in the video of red poppies, which complemented their images. The flower is a symbol of Memorial Day, which is celebrated in the UK on 11 November. Of course, lovers who are at odds with members of the royal family will not be present at the festive events that will be held in London in honor of the date.

Many fashion critics noted that after the final move to the United States, Meghan Markle’s style has undergone a change. So, her images have become more daring and defiant. A similar dress with a neckline and a mid-thigh cut the Duchess could never have chosen for an event in London.

Megan is less and less published due to family matters

But in recent months, Megan has not made fans happy with new social events. During her second pregnancy, she almost did not appear in public. When the daughter of Markle and Harry Lilibet was born in June, the Duchess began to gradually return to work. Now, together with her husband, the former actress oversees several charitable foundations, and also makes connections in the cinematic environment with might and main. Rumors have repeatedly appeared that Markle wants to return to the screens, but so far few people are interested in her artistic inclinations.

Photo: Legion-Media, Getty Images