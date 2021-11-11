https://ria.ru/20211111/vaktsinatsiya-1758545252.html

In the Kuban, it was decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for chronic patients

2021-11-11T12: 34

2021-11-11T12: 34

2021-11-11T14: 18

KRASNODAR, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus of residents suffering from chronic diseases, as well as employees of social service organizations and multifunctional centers is introduced in the Kuban, according to the decree of the Department of Rospotrebnadzor in the Krasnodar Territory. 19) the following categories of citizens subject to mandatory vaccination: persons aged 60 and over; employees of social service organizations and multifunctional centers; persons living in social service organizations; persons with chronic diseases of the bronchopulmonary system, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus and obesity “, – said in the decree of the chief sanitary doctor in the Krasnodar Territory Maria Potemkina, published on the agency’s website on Thursday. It is noted that this requirement will not apply to those with contraindications to vaccines In addition, the document instructs the leaders of organizations and entrepreneurs operating in the social services and the MFC to ensure vaccinations with one component of the COVID vaccine by December 13, and by January 13, at least 80% of their employees should be fully vaccinated.

