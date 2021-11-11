Introduced crossover Hyundai Creta with a new face – Autoreview

Our Creta of the second generation is still considered a hot novelty, although in fact this crossover debuted back in 2019 in the guise of the Chinese model Hyundai ix25. But even by the standards of Korean automakers, restyling two years after its debut is a faster pace. However, in the case of Crete, this is a justified step: she needs a new expression on her face.

The updated crossover is presented in distant Indonesia. Hyundai has just built its own plant here, and according to the plan, the Creta will become the first model to enter its conveyor – right away with a new face. Apparently, the readiness of the updated model just coincided with the launch date of the local enterprise.

If we compare with the Russian Creta (these cars are also produced in India and Brazil), then only the design of the front has been changed. Now it is made in the style of the older Hyundai Tucson model. The main headlights are located below, and the navigation lights are built into the side sections of the huge radiator grill and do not give themselves out in the off state. The length has grown by 15 mm (up to 4315 mm). The only change at the stern is another lower bumper pad, the wheels can only be 17-inch.

As for the interior, Creta for Indonesia has a fully virtual instrument cluster (with a 10.25-inch screen), which until now has only been offered for the extended three-row version of the Indian production. But the media system for local cars is only basic – with an eight-inch screen. Information about the appearance of the third row in the trunk was not confirmed, but such an option may appear later.

The updated Creta was offered in Indonesia with only one engine – this is the same aspirated 1.5 series Smartstream (115 hp), which is put on crossovers in India. You can choose a six-speed “mechanics” or an IVT variator, but only front-wheel drive: buyers of such cars in Southeast Asia do not need a 4×4 transmission. But there are two “off-road” modes of traction control electronics – for sand and mud.

Sales of Creta in Indonesia will begin shortly, prices have already been announced: from $ 19,500. How soon will restyling affect cars for other markets? For example, in India, the updated Cretu is expected in mid-2022, because there the second-generation model appeared at the beginning of 2020. There is no information about the restyling of the Russian model yet.