Introverted Stars: Zendea, Johnny Depp, Elton John and Others Who Fight Against Shyness – Stars

It is impossible to believe that public people can be shy. But for many celebrities, even going to the red carpet becomes a big stress. WomanHit.ru decided to make a selection of Hollywood stars who, despite their embarrassment, were able to remain themselves and made a dizzying career.

Zendaya as a child she was very shy. Parents sent her to re-education in kindergarten, as the girl could not communicate with anyone. But the struggle with embarrassment continues to this day: the famous actress will always choose the latter between a social event and the opportunity to stay at home.

Johnny Depp I do not like his fame, he tries to stay in the shadows as often as possible. He tries to keep his personal life secret. So his role as Jack Sparrow is just a stage character. The actor himself says about himself that he is very shy and even prone to paranoia.

Elton John, an internationally renowned singer and composer, considers himself a completely insignificant person. Due to problems with embarrassment in his youth, the artist even resorted to illegal drugs to become more liberated. In the 90s, Elton John underwent a course of treatment and overcame addiction. But the singer did not get rid of shyness – he likes to live quietly and keep secret all the details of family life.

Salmu Hayek is considered one of the most passionate and flamboyant actresses in Hollywood. The celebrity herself has repeatedly admitted in interviews that she is very shy. The actress learned to work in front of the camera, but if she has to perform at public events, the star starts to panic. Hayek calls this death torture.

Megan Fox in an interview she says that school time was difficult for her. Often, classmates arranged various intrigues for her, but the actress was busy building a career, and she was simply embarrassed to answer the offenders. To this day, the star of “Transformers” prefers to remain silent on various negative comments.

Lady Gaga she calls herself an introvert and says that immersion in the world of music and creativity attracts her much more than fame. The pop diva admitted that she feels out of place at events next to Hollywood stars. So, behind bright feathers, outrageous outfits and defiant behavior on the stage, a modest girl is hiding.

Keira Knightley does not like noisy parties and companies, since it is more comfortable for her to communicate with only one person. At major events, the actress prefers to stand somewhere in the corner and drink a cocktail in silence. And in everyday life, Knightley tries not to catch the eye of the paparazzi.