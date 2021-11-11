Iron Press at 54: Nicole Kidman Supports Husband at 2021 CMA Awards

On November 11, the annual CMA awards ceremony took place, which traditionally takes place in the homeland of country music in Nashville. To support Australian singer Keith Urban came his beloved wife Nicole Kidman. The star of the screen obviously amazed other guests of the red carpet with his appearance, because all the attention of the press was riveted on the daring image of the beauty. At 54, the laureate of the “Oscar»Is not afraid to expose some parts of her body, because her perfect figure can only be envied. The asymmetrical and elegant black dress from Saint Laurent did not fit in any way with the country style. But the designers were able to emphasize the strong press of the actress with a cutout in the waist area. Nicole opted for a high slit at the thigh and a top with an angular shoulder, and she complemented her image with a neat bun and gold jewelry.

Spouse Kidman supported his beloved in choosing black laconic clothes, but the main accent was a shiny silver jacket, decorated with badges. The singer expressed his love for music with the help of a T-shirt, on which the outlines of a guitar were depicted. On this beautiful day, Keith presented his new single, Wild Hearts, to the public, and the singer danced to the melodic rhythms in a separate box. The main host of the evening was the performer Luke Brian, who has long dreamed of joining the cast of the outstanding show.

You can view and get to know all the winners of the award by following the link on the official website. (Link to the site https://cmaawards.com/)

Photo source: Gettyimages



