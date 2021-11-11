Is Wolverine coming back? Hugh Jackman posted a photo with the head of Marvel and art with the claws of the mutant

Continuation: “This is still my character” – Hugh Jackman answered the question about returning to the role of WolverineYesterday, June 5th, Hugh Jackman unexpectedly posted an art by the artist BossLogic depicting the claws of Wolverine from X-Men. Almost a day later, the popular actor posted a photo with the head of Marvel, so fans saw in this a hint of Jackman’s return to the iconic role.

The Australian actor said goodbye to Wolverine for the latest Logan movie. All films in the X-Men franchise were filmed by Fox, which was later bought by Disney and acquired the rights to film mutant comics. Now that Marvel and Disney have a clear plan for where to develop the Cinematic Universe, fans believe Jackman and the producers could have negotiated a new deal.

It was with the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, that Hugh Jackman posted a photo of Hugh Jackman on his Instagram. This sequence of the image on the social network delighted Wolverine fans. But, most likely, the cause could be sad, not happy news.

In a third Instagram story, Jackman posted his condolences to the family of director and producer Richard Donner, who died today at 92. Donner produced the first X-Men movie, as well as X-Men: Inception. Wolverine “, where Jackman played.

Therefore, now the fans of the actor are in confusion, because Jackman laid out the claws of Wolverine almost a day before the death of his colleague.