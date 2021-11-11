https://ria.ru/20210619/shayk-1737595148.html

It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk

It became known that Kim Kardashian is thinking about Irina Shayk, to whom the press attributes an affair with the former TV personality, Us Weekly reports, citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 19.06.2021

2021-06-19T13: 12

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk, to whom the press attributes an affair with the former TV personality, Us Weekly reports, citing its sources. The source also assured the media that Kim has not met with anyone yet, but she is already moving on after breaking up with husband. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple have four children. In February 2021, information appeared in the press that they were divorcing. From 2010 to 2014, Shayk met with football player Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2015, her romance began with actor Bradley Cooper, in 2017 they had a daughter. In 2019, the couple broke up. In May, rumors surfaced in the press that the model was dating West. In June, information appeared that the rapper celebrated his birthday in the company of Irina.

