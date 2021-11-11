https://ria.ru/20210619/shayk-1737595148.html
It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk
It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk – Russia news today
It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk
It became known that Kim Kardashian is thinking about Irina Shayk, to whom the press attributes an affair with the former TV personality, Us Weekly reports, citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 19.06.2021
2021-06-19T13: 12
2021-06-19T13: 12
2021-06-19T13: 12
showbiz
Bradley Cooper
kimberly kardashian
kanye west
Cristiano Ronaldo
stars
celebrities
irina shayk
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1a/1733983018_0:29:2500:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_10e1bb831737e312df7be2c57bdd198d.jpg
MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Kim Kardashian thinks about Irina Shayk, to whom the press attributes an affair with the former TV personality, Us Weekly reports, citing its sources. The source also assured the media that Kim has not met with anyone yet, but she is already moving on after breaking up with husband. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple have four children. In February 2021, information appeared in the press that they were divorcing. From 2010 to 2014, Shayk met with football player Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2015, her romance began with actor Bradley Cooper, in 2017 they had a daughter. In 2019, the couple broke up. In May, rumors surfaced in the press that the model was dating West. In June, information appeared that the rapper celebrated his birthday in the company of Irina.
https://ria.ru/20210612/shayk-1736666891.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1a/1733983018_130-0:2325:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff2f290a6003577d32d0c072588bf8f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
bradley cooper, kimberly kardashian, kanye west, cristiano ronaldo, stars, celebrities, irina shayk