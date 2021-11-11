https://ria.ru/20210816/interviewwiththevampire-1745920958.html

It became known who will replace Tom Cruise in the series “Interview with the Vampire”

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Australian actor Sam Reid has been cast as Lestat in the upcoming AMC series based on the novel Interview with the Vampire by American writer Anne Rice, Deadline reports. Now he will play the charming ghoul, who was previously portrayed on the big screen by Tom Cruise in Neil Georgian’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1994). Reed is known for the films Belle (2013), Retribution (2014), Prime Suspect 1973 (2017) and others. Who else will play with him is still unknown. The full cast has not been announced. Earlier it became known that Rolin Jones was chosen as showrunner and executive producer of the project (“Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”). He will also co-star Anne Rice and her son Christopher, and is slated to begin filming later this year with eight episodes in its first season. The show will premiere in 2022 on the AMC + service.

