It turns out that Ariana Grande also loves vintage. This purple Gucci top is an eloquent confirmation

Over the past few years, vintage and archival red carpet dresses have been valued far more than the new collections just shown on the catwalks. True, if back in 2019 official events were the main magnet for celebrities in vintage outfits (remember at least Kim in McQueen’s Oyster Dress at the Vanity Fair party or Adwoa Aboa in a green Gucci in 2004 at GQ Man of the Year 2019), today they walk in archival finds right through the streets of the city (like Rihanna). Or, like Ariana Grande, they star in a TV show.

Kim Kardashian in Alexander McQueen Oyster Dress Photo: Getty Images

Recently, a new season of the Voice show was launched on American TV, with Ariana Grande as one of the judges. And if in the issues themselves the singer appears mainly in new collections (Courrèges, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana), then for the “Voices” promo video Ariana chose a purple halter top-scarf from the Gucci archive collection. Thereby, joining the ranks of vintage lovers of stars. And, according to fans of Grande, she is not wearing it for the first time.

“The only difficulty is determining which collection this top is from, since it was not shown on the Gucci runway,” says Marie Labucarier, founder of the vintage boutique Nina Gabbana, where Ariana found the top. Marie, of course, instantly posted the video of Ariana to her TikTok, where she usually shows off celebrities in her archival finds – for example, Gigi in John Galliano’s Dior pearl choker. In general, everyone benefited from this tandem Grande and Gucci – Ariana is praised for a good choice of top, Labukarier received +1 celebrity client in the piggy bank, and we can only be sad that such a top is no longer on sale. But there is still a great many archival items of the Italian fashion house – you just need to look at the Nina Gabbana website.

Gucci swimsuit spring-summer 1997, € 550, ninagabbanavintage.com

Gucci dress spring-summer 1997, € 800, ninagabbanavintage.com