J.Lo and Ben Affleck are caught kissing by the paparazzi

The question of the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has recently tormented fans with uncertainty, fans were left with only guesses and hints of restoring the relationship of celebrities who were fiance and fiancee in 2003. And finally, the paparazzi caught the couple for a real kiss – this is equal to the official announcement of the “Bennifer 2.0” union. “Finally!” – writes Page Six magazine, publishing photos from a hot dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

The children of the American actress, dancer and singer – 13-year-old Max and Emma, ​​are also happy, they are also present at the star dinner, approach the couple and show something on their gadgets, the newspaper writes. The atmosphere of the family gathering is clearly fueled by the warm relationship that developed many years ago between Ben and Jennifer’s mother, who is excited by her daughter’s renewed romance and was very sad when the stars parted. Speaking of breakups, rumors about “Bennifer 2.0” appeared right after the diva broke up with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March this year.