Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler again suspected of Murder on the Yacht

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will again be suspected of "Murder on the Yacht"

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler again suspected of Murder on the Yacht

It became known that Jeremy Garelik will film the sequel to Murders on the Yacht. This is reported by Deadline.

2021-08-19T03: 41

2021-08-19T03: 41

2021-08-19T03: 41

culture

Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler

culture News

movies and TV series

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Jeremy Garelik will film the sequel to Murders on the Yacht. According to Deadline, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who starred in the first film, are expected to appear in its sequel. Filming will take place in Paris and the Caribbean. The original film was directed by Kyle Newachek. The picture was released in 2019. The heroes Aniston and Sandler are a married couple who set off on a trip to Europe. On the way, they met an English aristocrat who invited them to rest on the yacht of his billionaire uncle. It is there that the mysterious murder takes place, of which the spouses were suspected of committing. When the sequel will be released has not yet been announced.

