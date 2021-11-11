Jennifer Aniston commented on the appearance of her doppelganger on the web

Актриса призналась, что изначально она невероятно перепугалась.

Jennifer Aniston is not on social network TikTok, but she did not miss the opportunity to enjoy a video of one of the users who used the character of the actress from “Friends” to build up popularity.

Tiktoker Lisa Tranel, whose profile says that she is definitely not Jennifer Aniston, and her video work went viral, all thanks to the incredible similarity to the comedy star of Hollywood. After the fame of the girl as an Aniston doppelganger was entrenched in her, she began to gain a number of subscribers thanks to videos in which the girl utters the most famous lines of the heroine Jennifer from Friends Rachel Green only with her lips.

“I want to quit, but I think I should stay,” Tranel said in one of her videos, lip-syncing a line from the 1997 series “The Episode In Which Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.”

“And then I wonder why such a person can stay in such a humiliating job just because it is distantly related to the area in which he is interested?”

The post has already received more than 770,400 likes, as well as 14,500 comments, and, of course, managed to catch the eye of 52-year-old Aniston.

“A friend sent me a video. I watched it and was scared, ”the actress told InStyle in an interview for the September issue. “She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who said they looked exactly like me, she reminds me the most.

And while Aniston was very impressed by the TikTok sensation, the actress believes former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer is responsible for her best personalization.

“I remember someone asking me if I saw the transformation into me on SNL. Of course, I immediately replied that I was not worthy of such an honor. They showed me the video, and I immediately criticized, saying that I was not speaking at all. After, of course, I noticed an amazing similarity. Everyone said it was a compliment, but I was really upset that they laughed at me. These are all instincts. “

We remind you that Aniston played Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom for 10 seasons – from 1994 to 2004. For her reincarnation, the actress received an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003.

The Morning Show star and her former Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow gathered for a special reunion that aired on HBO Max in May.

When Aniston appeared on Gail King’s SiriusXM shortly after the special aired, the actress said returning to the set of the show “was a blow to the heart.”