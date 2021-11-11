Jennifer Aniston commented on the news about her plans to adopt a child

Just yesterday, The Mirror tabloid reported that the 52-year-old Hollywood star, public favorite Jennifer Aniston is going to adopt a child. The publication referred to anonymous sources who claimed the following: allegedly Jennifer is preparing to take a child from the Casa Hogarion orphanage, which she has been helping for many years, and a very specific one – a girl of Mexican origin. The tabloid’s note also said that in this noble cause she was supported by her friend and colleague on the TV series “Friends” Courtney Cox. Among other details, the authors of the publication mentioned that the adoption process began in 2020, citing the words of Aniston herself, who in an interview last year dropped: “I hear laughter, I see children running.”

Rumors related to Aniston’s pregnancy appeared regularly throughout the actress’s career. However, each time it remained just rumors. At some point, Jennifer spoke about this rather harshly.

I’m not pregnant. But I’m fed up with this news. I’m tired of women being treated so closely. This is objectification, it is absurd, it interferes with life. The way I am shown in the media reflects the way the world perceives women in general. Such news (pregnancy diagnosis by photo) reinforces this inhuman view of women and focuses solely on their appearance. “Is she pregnant? Or did she overeat? Did she run herself? Maybe her marriage collapsed because of this? “. Maybe someday I will become a mother, if this happens, I will be the first to tell you about it. But I do not strive for motherhood, because I feel in some way inferior. And it pisses me off that this sensation is spurred on by observations of how “my body changed” when I ate a hamburger or was shot from the wrong angle, – she wrote on her Instagram page.

Now its representatives are responsible for it. So, the news of the adoption interested another foreign publication – TMZ. Having contacted Jennifer’s manager, the journalists received an unambiguous answer: “Your information is false and such (the adoption process) has never happened.”

Jennifer and Brad, 1999

Recall that Jennifer’s longest relationship was with Brad Pitt. In 2005, after five years of official marriage, the actors divorced. Shortly before that, she said in an interview that she was ready to become a mother.

It’s time. The time has come. You know, I think you can work with the baby, I think you can work during pregnancy, I think you can do it all. So I’m just looking forward to slowing down the pace – Aniston shared her thoughts.

Jennifer is now alone. In February 2018, she broke up with her last official husband, Justin Theroux. Aniston managed to maintain good relations with her ex, she continues to work actively and gives all her love to pets.