Jennifer Aniston shamed anti-vaccinators – Russia news today

Jennifer Aniston shamed anti-vaccines

2021-08-04T21: 34

MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Aniston shamed anti-vaccines. She spoke negatively about those who refuse to get vaccinated in an interview with InStyle. “There are still a lot of people who are against the vaccine or simply do not take into account the facts. And this is a real shame. Recently I lost a few people from my circle who either refused to be vaccinated or did not disclose whether they were vaccinated or not. it was very annoying, “says Aniston. The actress noted that everyone has the right to their opinion, but some opinions are based only on fear and propaganda. Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel on Friends. A special issue of this sitcom recently set a record for the most views.

