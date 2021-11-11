Jennifer Aniston touchingly supports Ellen DeGeneres after employee scandal

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her signature show after 18 years on the air. It was decided to close the project after employees complained about the “toxic atmosphere” in the team and abuse. Employee allegations led to an entire investigation by Warner Bros.

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres (Still from The Ellen Show)

During a difficult period, Ellen was supported by her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston. At one time, it was she who became the first guest of the program in 2003, and now returned to the studio to open the last season of the Ellen Show. The announcement of the upcoming issue turned out to be extremely emotional.

Entering the studio, Jennifer gently hugged Ellen and blew kisses into the hall. Already sitting in a chair, she could not hold back her tears: “What the hell? It wasn’t supposed to be so damn emotional! I haven’t been in this studio for about two years, and I’m not kidding. The last time I was here as the host of the show, ”Aniston recalls one of the episodes.

For the final season of the legendary Ellen Show, DeGeneres has announced a truly stellar lineup. Following the Friends star, Jimmy Kimmel will also appear in the studio for his 20th edition of the Ellen Show. Moreover, for the first time since the end of the reality show KUWTK, Kim Kim Kardashian will be interviewed.