Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux and Friends congratulate the actress on her 52nd birthday

The actress and yesterday’s birthday girl definitely manages not only to embody on the screen the image of “her” girl (as in the TV series “Friends”), but also to be her in life. She, like no one else, knows how to maintain warm relations with all her former partners – 57-year-old Brad Pitt (it is not known whether he congratulated her or not) and 49-year-old Justin Theroux. Aniston and Theroux have parted ways for three years, but they still communicate well. The day before, the actor congratulated his ex-wife on her birthday and confessed his love to her. He posted a black and white photo of Jennifer at the spiral staircase in his story and wrote:

Happy birthday Jennifer! I love you, B!

What exactly this nickname “B” (in Latin “B”) means is anyone’s guess. By the way, for the fans of the couple, this did not come as a surprise: Teru and Aniston often spend time together, including on holidays.

Not without congratulations from Aniston’s colleagues on the set. Courteney Cox posted an archived post and wrote:

Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox with their daughter

The rest of the Friends remained silent on social networks, perhaps preferring to congratulate Aniston personally. But another colleague of the birthday girl, already on the “Morning Show” series, Reese Witherspoon posted their common backstage photo (possibly from the filming of the second season, which is now in full swing):

We always manage to find time to talk and laugh about any topic. And this is just one of the reasons why I am so lucky that I know you not only on the screen, but also beyond. Congratulations, my funny, loving and talented friend,

– she wrote under the photo. And she added to the story:

What a joy it is to laugh and work with you every day!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon