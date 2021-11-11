Jennifer Lopez, 51, presented an explosive clip (video)

In the new topic, the theme of Jennifer Lopez’s separation from Alex Rodriguez and the beginning of her new life runs through a red thread.

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez delighted fans with a new long-awaited music video by publishing on her YouTube channel a video for the song Cambia El Paso, performed in a duet with Rau Alejandro.

The new work of director Jesse Terrero reflects the events that have taken place in the life of the artist herself in recent months. So, the visualization begins with the fact that J.Lo fights with her boyfriend and leaves him behind, while singing that her life is better without him. The guy follows her, but she keeps walking away, pushing him away.

The artist’s video was not without incendiary dances. In short shorts, an open blouse and a crystal-embroidered bra, she dances on the streets of the city, and then she heads for the ocean, feeling liberated, enjoying the sun and waves.

This song is very personal to Lopez, who broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April.

“She left him because no one leaves her. She was ready for this, now is the time when she let go,” the words of the composition confirm this.

“It’s about change and taking a step. And it’s like right away I just move forward, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. It doesn’t matter. Take a step. When something’s not right.” When you need to change something, change your step (Cambia El Paso is translated that way). That’s all you need to do, “Jay Lo admitted in a radio interview with Zane Lowe.

Earlier in the same conversation, the artist shared that she is now in the place of her life where she feels truly happy, but did not comment on her reunion with Ben Affleck, to whom, however, she no longer hides her feelings.

In addition to the video clip, the celebrity previously showed a video from the filming of the clip.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez got as close to her as possible by renting a nearby mansion. In turn, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas started an affair with Tinder CEO Paul Bukadakis.