Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to a romantic dinner, reports E! News citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 10.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 2 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to a romantic dinner, reports E! News, citing its sources. The couple were spotted at the Merois restaurant. They decided to spend Monday evening in the company of acquaintances. Affleck and Lopez had dinner with the singer’s manager Benny Medina and film producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. “Ben hugged Jennifer and they didn’t hesitate to be gentle to each other. He looked great and seemed to be very happy. She also looked happy and snuggled up to him. “, – says the source of the publication. According to an eyewitness, Lopez and Affleck felt comfortable. Ben got along well with Jennifer’s friends, they “laughed a lot and had a great time.” Lopez and Affleck left the restaurant holding hands, the source said. An insider for People also assures that celebrities are already thinking about a joint future. “This is not a casual relationship. They are serious about it and do not want their romance to be fleeting,” – says a source to People. Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy “Gigli”. In November of the same year, Ben proposed to her, but the wedding did not take place – in January 2004, the artists said that they had parted. Rumors that Affleck and Lopez were back together appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021.

