Jennifer Lopez gave her first interview after reuniting with Ben Affleck: “I’m happier than ever.”

Jennifer Lopez, whom fans and paparazzi have been following more closely than usual, broke the silence and told how she feels at this period of her life. The formal reason for the radio interview with Zane Lowe was the release of the music video for her new summer track, created in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. However, they talked not only about music. J. Lo admitted that she is now happier than ever.

I’m very happy. I know people are always surprised, “How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?” But I have never felt better than now, – she admitted.

Jennifer did not openly talk about her personal life, the singer did not comment on the divorce from Alex Rodriguez and the renewed romance with Ben Affleck. But even the general phrases spoken by the star leave no doubt that Lopez now really lives in love and harmony.

I want people who care about me to know that I really am now where I feel good with myself. And I think that once you come to the same thing, amazing things will happen to you that you thought would never happen again in your life. This is what is happening to me now. I adore all the love that comes my way now and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know that now is the best time of my life, ”Lopez said.

Lopez, who starred in the Dominican Republic in the spring in Jason Moore’s Shotgun Wedding, had time to meet with Affleck and work at the studio upon her return. Jay Lo said that she experiences the greatest creative upsurge when her soul is calm and good.

When I feel really good, I realize that I am making my best music. When I returned from the Dominican Republic, I immediately informed everyone that I wanted to get into the studio, ”Lopez admitted.

It should be noted that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide their relationship and do not hide from the paparazzi. They walk with the singer’s children together at Universal Studios in Hollywood, spend time together in the Hamptons and kiss on the open terrace at Sister Lopez’s birthday party. There are no statements from the official representatives of the pair yet.

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez with 48-year-old Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the novel, appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck