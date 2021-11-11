Jennifer Lopez posted a photo with the alleged new lover

“And this is the end!”





51-year-old Jennifer Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic for several weeks, filming the comedy Shotgun Wedding. In the film, the singer played one of the main roles along with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz. With the last of them, Lopez has been credited with an affair more than once. And now Jennifer seemed to deliberately decided to give rise to new rumors by posting a photo with Kravitz on Instagram during her breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

She thanked all the actors for completing filming and shared backstage footage. “And this is the end! .. Thanks to the best cast and team,” – wrote the star.

On the set, Jennifer is closest to Lenny. They say that now they are connected by something more than just friendship. It is worth noting that they communicated before. The stars go to one gym. And once the 56-year-old Kravitz even taught his daughter Lopez to play the guitar.

“Lenny is a much nicer person than Alex Rodriguez, but he is also a player. Jennifer has always said that she hates being alone, but she needs to be careful, ”said the source.

Rumors about the performer’s new romance appeared a couple of weeks before her official breakup with Rodriguez. The baseball player and singer started dating in 2017. Two years later, the athlete proposed to Lopez, but now the couple decided to remain friends.

“We will try to maintain this relationship. We will continue to work together and support each other in business and common projects. We wish all the best to each other and our children. Out of respect for them, we will add only that we are grateful to everyone for their support and kind words, ”ET Canada quotes celebrities.