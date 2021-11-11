Jessica Biel – 39 years old: considering the beautiful images of a star on the red carpet

On March 3, American actress Jessica Biel celebrates her birthday. Today the celebrity turned 39.

Beautiful, charming and very talented – this is how you can describe the Hollywood actress Jessica Biel… From an early age, she was engaged in creativity, in particular, the actress had good success in singing and even participated in several urban musical projects. Young Bill managed to play the main roles in such musicals as “Annie”, “The Sound of Music”, “Beauty and the Beast”.

At the age of 12, the girl began to think about a modeling career and participated in the conference of the International Association of Models and Talents, where she was noticed and invited to a modeling agency. Since that time, Jessica began to work as a model and appear in various commercials and print ads.

At the same young age, Bill starred in her first film – the musical “This is a digital world”, which never came out on the screens, but she did not give up, but continued to go to various auditions. So, at the age of 14 she was lucky again and she was invited to star in the TV series “Seventh Heaven”. This moment became a turning point in her life, because she launched her acting career and she was increasingly invited to shoot. She first appeared in a feature film as rebellious goth Casey Jackson in the drama “Uli’s Gold”. Then she won the Young Artist Award, and the cosmetics brand L’Oreal invited the actress to become the face of their company.

But the real breakthrough for Jessica was the role of Sophie in the 2006 film The Illusionist.

In her personal life, the actress is also quite interesting. She dated fellow Chris Evans, Derek Jetter, and since 2007 in a relationship with singer Justin Timberlake, whom she married in 2012. But the pair was not without scandals. In December 2019, Justin Timberlake was captured by the paparazzi flirting with fellow Palmer Alicia Wainwright. Then on the Web they actively talked about the fact that he cheating on his wife… But Justin and Jessica have forged a relationship, and in 2020 they have second son was born – Phineas Timberlake. Their first son, Silas Randall, was born in 2015.

On Jessica’s birthday, we put together her vibrant red carpet outings. We suggest taking a look at her dresses and looks.

