Jewelry of the House of Romanov was sold at auction for 885 thousand dollars

GENEVA, November 10 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. A sapphire semi-parure, previously owned by the Romanov royal family, was sold at Sotheby's in Geneva for 650 thousand francs (over 700 thousand dollars), the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. 500 thousand dollars. The total cost of the jewelry exceeded 885 thousand dollars. The sapphire semi-pair, owned by the royal family, consists of a brooch with an oval stone weighing 26.80 carats and a pair of sapphire earrings. Experts note that the jewelry bears the hallmarks of the manufacturer Sophia Schwan and, possibly, Bolin, a jewelry house that has served several Russian sovereigns since 1791.The sapphire set previously belonged to the aunt of Nicholas II, Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna, who, with the help of her close friend, an English aristocrat Albert Henry Stopford, was able to take her treasures to London in 1917. A total of 244 jewelry items belonging to the Romanovs were removed, including the famous Vladimirskaya Tiara, which is currently the property of the English crown. In 2009, a sapphire half-parure first came to the Sotheby`s auction in Geneva and was sold to a European princely family for 480 thousand dollars.

