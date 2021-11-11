Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, Kevin Spacey and other actors who got into high-profile scandals and ruined their careers, photo

Johnny Depp

A performer of a mass of cult roles, an exemplary husband and a loving father – this was Johnny Depp before he met actress Amber Heard. The couple had an affair in the promo-tour of the film “The Rum Diary”, where they played lovers, and away we go. The 24-year-old bisexual woman used all her manipulation skills to “secure” her 47-year-old boyfriend, who literally lost his head from love for her. They say that Hurd deliberately left the actor for the sake of her girlfriends, in order to make him understand: if he does not marry, she will leave. And so, after a mass of luxurious gifts and generous gestures in 2014, he made Amber an offer, to which she agreed.

On February 3, 2015, Depp and Hurd got married, but the situation did not even out. Amber still neglected Depp and used her status for career growth, littered her husband’s money and threatened to leave if he didn’t like something. On Depp, this state of affairs was not reflected in the best way: he began to gain weight and drink, and several films with his participation failed at the box office. But that was only the beginning.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty Images)

After 15 months of marriage, Amber said it was the most nightmarish period of her life. She filed for divorce, and also stated that Johnny – a drug addict and alcoholic – repeatedly used violence against her. Since then, a long history of their showdown began, during which a lot of dirty details surfaced. So, it turned out that Amber Heard was cheating on Depp with Elon Musk and supermodel Cara Delevingne, and she herself “punched” him a couple of times. However, the showdown ended in favor of the girl: last year the court found Johnny Depp guilty of domestic violence.

Amber Heard with her daughter (photo: instagram.com/amberheard)

Depp was going to challenge this turn of events further. But his scandalous relationship caused irreversible damage to his career. For example, Warner Bros. immediately tore up the contract with him to continue participating in “Fantastic Beasts”. Since then, the actor has not been involved in any project.

Armie Hammer

One of the most promising and highly successful Hollywood actors, Armie has transformed from an audience favorite to a persona non grata in just a year. The star of “Agents ANKL”, “Social Network”, “Call Me by Your Name” and other famous films, seemed like an ideal family man. In 2010, he married TV presenter and model Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he raised two children: daughter Harper Grace and Ford’s son Douglas Armada. The reference family loved to post colorful travel photos, tell the details of family holidays, and delight the public. Until the unexpected details of the novels on the side of Armie hit the network.

Armie Hammer (Photo: Getty Images)

The first to tell about her sex correspondence was a girl with the nickname Dominastya. She told the world about the fetishes and sadistic inclinations of a man who loved to use violence in intimacy. Other partners of the actor joined her, many of whom talked about their moral trauma after communicating with him. According to the mistresses, Harmi was prone to cannibalism and ignored their desires. And also – he was addicted to drugs and drugs.

Perhaps the last one who spoke out was the ex-wife of the actor, with whom the sex partners of the once “ideal” husband also continued to get involved. Elizabeth wrote on her blog post that she was shocked by what had happened, but for the sake of the children she wants to improve her life as soon as possible. The actor himself refused to participate in several projects, including the numbers in the film “Wedding on the Fly” and went to be treated for various addictions in a rehab. According to rumors, Armie now has a new girlfriend who does not believe in the scandalous facts around her boyfriend.

Hammer’s ex-wife with children (photo: instagram.com/elizabethchambers)

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey got into a scandal after Harvey Weinstein and a number of other celebrities from show business, fashion and politics. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp stated that back in 1986, 26-year-old Spacey tried to seduce 14-year-old Rapp. After tumultuous media litigation, Spacey confessed to being homosexual, but also stated that he did not remember what happened to Rapp. After that, other accusations from the victims fell on the actor. Among them were presenter Heather Unruh (Spacey allegedly raped her son), Norwegian writer and ex-husband of the Norwegian Princess Martha Louise Ari Ben, actor Roberto Cavazos, son of actor Richard Dreyfus Harry, as well as several people from the series “House of Cards” … None of the charges was not proven, and therefore the court showdown was closed. However, the scandals cost Spacey his reputation and career.

Kevin Spacey (photo: Getty Images)

Without waiting for a showdown, Netflix immediately stopped working with the actor, canceling his contract to participate in “House of Cards”. In the movie “All the Money in the World” all scenes with Kevin were re-shot with the participation of another actor. And the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences canceled the decision to award Kevin the Emmy.

Kevin himself denied all the charges, although he planned to undergo treatment for sex addiction. In 2018, he published the video Let Me Be Frank, where he appeared as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” and stated that “he will not pay for what he did not do.” At the moment, the actor plans to return to the cinema. He is currently filming the film “The Man Who Drew God” (L’uomo chegnò Dio), where he plays a detective investigating an erroneous case of pedophilia.

Roman Polanski

The scandalous reputation, of course, did not ruin the career of the cult director and actor, but left its mark on his name forever. To date, there are several high-profile stories of the rape of minors by Roman Polanski, and the victims continue to speak out even years later.

Roman Polanski (photo: Getty Images)

So, back in 1977, Polanski was arrested in the United States on charges of drug addiction and the rape of 13-year-old American model Samantha Gamer. However, he fled to France before the verdict was announced. Over time, everything calmed down, but the past periodically reminds of itself. So, in 2010, British actress Charlotte Lewis said that the director raped her twice during the filming of the movie “Pirates” in 1983, when she was 16 years old. In 2017, she was joined by German actress Renata Langer, who told the Swiss police that in 1972, when she was 15, she was raped by Polanski. In November 2019, French actress Valentina Monier admitted that in 1975, when she was 18, she was beaten and sexually abused by a director. Another statement came from Marianne Barnard, who claimed that Polanski raped her in 1975 when she was only 10 years old.

Despite the scandalous past, since 1986 the director has been happily married to the French actress Emmanuelle Seigner, with whom he had two children.