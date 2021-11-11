Johnny Depp has summoned Elon Musk in a libel suit

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have filed a subpoena for Elon Musk in an upcoming $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After several delays, the trial is set to begin May 17 in Virginia, although there will be several hearings in the coming weeks to determine some of the details of the trial.

The summons sent to Musk includes 24 requests, which essentially cover all communications between him and Heard regarding Depp, writes Deadline. According to media reports, there are specific inquiries about The Sun, the ACLU and “any allegations of physical or domestic abuse by Mr. Depp or Ms. Heard.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

We will remind, Amber met with Elon after her relationship with Johnny ended. It was rumored that they were together while Heard and Depp were married.

Johnny has also filed a subpoena with the ACLU for information about donations, libel lawsuit and talk about “the relationship between Mr. Depp and Miss Heard.” Last month, Amber’s lawyers responded to allegations that she embezzled money that she had promised to donate to the ACLU and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Recall that at the end of August 2020, the trial of Johnny Depp for libel against The Sun was completed (the tabloid wrote that the star beat and humiliated his wife Amber Heard). In early November, the High Court of London refused to satisfy the actor’s claim, and also did not award Depp compensation for the damage allegedly caused to his reputation. The 57-year-old actor then went to the Court of Appeal to review the libel suit against The Sun.