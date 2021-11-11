Johnny Depp may be cleared of charges of violence over lying Amber Heard

Star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp has been trying for several months to challenge the court decision, in which the judge found him guilty of physical abuse of his ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny last December filed a counterclaim to Amber and The Sun News Group Newspapers, which called Depp “the wife-beating man.” At the end of March, the artist’s lawyer Joel Rich asked the bar to “overturn the decision and appoint a new trial,” but the court decided to leave the verdict unchanged.

Now the network is actively discussing a new and potentially important detail of the case, which could turn the process in a different direction. At the disposal of the Daily Mail was a video from the body cameras of police officers from Los Angeles, who were the first on call to arrive at the apartment of the star spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It was after this incident that Hurd filed for divorce in May 2016.

Amber Heard

There are no traces of the pogrom or the consequences of the fight in the video, although Amber later publicly stated that her husband not only raised his hand at her, beat her, threw the phone in her face, but also staged a pogrom – broke all the windows and poured red wine on the walls. Proof of how the media and fans of Amber decided was the bruise on the actress’s face, with which she appeared in front of reporters a few days after the divorce was announced to make the first indictment against Depp. Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman is confident that the new video testifies to the lies of the ex-wife of his ward and confirms the innocence of the 57-year-old actor.

The testimony of Amber and her friends turned out to be another big lie,

– commented Adam on the evidence.

I didn’t identify her as a victim of domestic violence,

– appears in the report of one of the police officers on the fact of the call, whose words were cited by the tabloid.

Johnny Depp

After a divorce in 2017 and loud statements from his ex-wife, Johnny Depp remained silent for a long time until he filed a libel suit. The reason was the publication in the newspaper The Sun in 2018 with the headline “How can JK Rowling be” sincerely happy “with the participation of Johnny Depp, who is beating his wife, in the new film of the Fantastic Beasts series, in which the actor was called” the man who beats his wife. ” The actor demanded a rebuttal and financial compensation.However, Johnny Depp lost both the first trial and the subsequent appeal.High Court judge Andrew Nichol refused to satisfy the star’s lawsuit and found him guilty of physical abuse of ex-wife Amber Heard in 12 of 14 cases, about which said the actress, stating that “Hurd’s accusations are mostly true.” At the same time, the actor said more than once that he never raised his hand against women.

“I am from a southern family, and my mother from the very beginning instilled in me a rule: you will be a southern gentleman, or they will drive this norm of behavior into you. Even as a child, chivalry was an extremely important quality for me, and no matter how old-fashioned it looked, I I still take it very seriously. Directness, dignity, honesty and respect for women were the qualities of a gentleman and qualities that I should always have. As a person of this culture, I feel that this is a strong and central part of my moral code. would never hit a woman under any circumstances, at any time. I find it incredible and it will never happen, “ – said Depp in court.

The scandalous divorce and the subsequent litigation had an extremely negative impact on Johnny Depp’s career. For example, Warner Bros. refused to film Depp in the sequel “Fantastic Beasts”, transferring his place in Mads Mikkelsen, and later Netflix removed all projects with Depp from its library. However, now, as the fans of the actor hope, Depp has a real chance to restore his good name and clean up his reputation.