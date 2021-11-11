https://ria.ru/20211023/treyler-1755754599.html

Johnson and Reynolds hunt Gadot in an art comedy action movie

Johnson and Reynolds hunt Gadot in an art comedy action movie – Russia news today

Johnson and Reynolds hunt Gadot in an art comedy action movie

The trailer for the comedy action movie “Red Notice” has been released. This was reported in the Instagram account of Netflix Russia. The localized video was published on … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T03: 25

2021-10-23T03: 25

2021-10-23T03: 25

culture

ryan reynolds (actor)

gal gadot

culture News

movies and TV series

Dwayne Johnson

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755749051_91 0:2722:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6d10ed515ecdd4c4a48182b9763a22.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The trailer for the comedy action movie “Red Notice” has been released. This was reported in the Instagram account of Netflix Russia. The localized video was published on a YouTube-streaming channel in Russia, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The director and scriptwriter of the project is Rawson Marshall. He has already worked with “The Rock” on the set of the films “One and a Half Spy” and “Skyscraper”. The tape tells the story of FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson), who had to team up with Nolan Booth (Reynolds), “the second most wanted art thief in the world.” Together they must find thief of art objects number one – Sarah Black (Gadot). The trailer explains why this case is especially important for Hartley. Black set him up, and now he wants to find her in order to “clear” his name. Booth is also interested in catching a colleague in the thieves’ workshop. When she is arrested, he will be the most famous art thief. The video contains a lot of action scenes and comedy moments. For example, it shows how the heroes of Reynolds and Johnson escape from prison. Judging by the inscriptions in the Cyrillic alphabet and the “OMON” patch on the jacket of one of the guards, they staged an escape from “places not so remote” on the territory of Russia. There is also a fragment of a large-scale chase in the video: cars are rushing at high speed, and the characters sort things out and shoot back from opponents. The film will premiere on November 12 on Netflix.

https://ria.ru/20211018/reynolds-1755001358.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755749051_363-0:2336:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_78d1bdcd28031338f930b5487e0406f1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ryan reynolds (actor), gal gadot, culture news, movies and TV series, dwayne johnson