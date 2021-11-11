“Jump on the stage, take your money and go” | Articles

Will Smith advises not to go ahead, seeking fame for your child, because this can damage his fragile psyche. He also believes that the learning process at school should be individual. For example, in an educational institution that he opened with his wife, a special “shadow teacher” is assigned to each student. About it the American actor told Izvestia on the eve of the release of his autobiography and the Russian premiere of the film King Richard with his participation …

“Do not sweep away at the same time the child himself”

– On November 9, sales of your autobiographical book will start worldwide Willand I know that you are going on a promotional tour. A we have are you going to visit?

– I have visited you many times! And alone, and with his son Jaden. Last time not too long ago, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, remember? It was just superb. What a cool country you have, and the people are so cool! In Russia, for the first time, I felt like not just an actor who is needed only to entertain … You know how it happens: dance, jump on the stage, and then take your money and go where you came from. No, they reached out to me as to a person whose opinion they value and are interested in …

To some extent, it was this trip to Russia that prompted me to start working on an autobiographical book. I realized that I have something to say and that there are people who will listen to me with gratitude. So to answer your question, yes, I really hope that I will be able to present my book to Russian readers in person soon …

– On November 18 you still have one the premiere, this time in Russia: the movie “King Richard” is being released here director Reinaldo Marcus Green, where you played the role of the father of the famous tennis players – the Williams sisters. After reading the synopsis, many will probably think: oh, well, of course, another sports drama.

– In a sense, this is how it is, it really is a sports drama. But only at first glance … Somewhere in the middle of the film, you begin to understand that it is about something completely different – about something that is much more important than overcoming oneself, perseverance in achieving a goal and other topics so characteristic of sports dramas. In fact, the film is about paternal love and responsibility and, in general, about the responsibility of parents for their children. …

My character is a great guy. But grandiose not because he raised two of the greatest female athletes of our time, leading them through all the inevitable obstacles. But because he saved them both physically and mentally …

He calculated their every step. I listened to my intuition in the most attentive way, trying to recognize the traps. He sought fame and money, big money. But he also, watching other tennis players, realized that the earlier an athlete starts, the sooner he burns out. The greater the success, the stronger the mental load. And he took it all into account, drew conclusions – and decided to go the other way. m.

This film is a warning and advice to parents. You are sure that your child is a genius. You are ready to do anything to pave the way for him to glory, ready to go ahead, sweeping away everything in your path. Fine! Just do not sweep away at the same time the child himself. Remember that a child’s psyche is fragile. …

– After the first successes of Venus Williams in youth tournaments, her father forbade her to play. At the same time, he was subjected to unthinkable pressure: everyone around him considered him a jerk: they say, do not show off, grab while they give. But he held out. They shouted to him: Mr. So-and-so himself offers you this and that! And he replied: I’m sorry, but I obey someone higher than Mr. So-and-so. And pointedly pointed to the sky. And all this is a simple black guy from the California ghetto. What a strength of character!

– Well, this is not strength yet. He needed real strength when Venus rebelled. She did not understand why he forbade her to play in youth tournaments. He wanted to save her from constant stress and mental overload. And she was eager to fight, believed that the time had come to decide her own fate. It was really difficult to explain to Venus and Serena the logic of their decisions.

“Parents of” star “children can even get a heart attack or stroke”

– In the film, as, of course, it was in real life, Venus is not just an athlete who has a long and difficult journey to the top. She also represents black women.

– Yes, of course, it also plays a big role. However, I would not want the audience to think that this is the main problem in this whole story. Racial is very important and painful, but I don’t like being speculated on and made into a fashion brand. … Today, many smart people are trying to get funding for their frankly weak film projects only on the basis of the fact that they are devoted to this promoted topic.

– I cannot but ask about your personal experience. After all, your children also went out to the public very early?

– Yes, and I know how difficult it is to see your child on stage! Father Venus left the court during important tournaments so as not to look at her. And I understand him very well. When my son worked in front of the camera with me, I was immersed in acting with him and was not distracted by extraneous emotions. It was on the set of the movie “The Pursuit of Happiness”, he was then seven years old. But then during the editing, I was simply not able to watch the footage where he was present. And when he had to go out to the press or fans, my heart was literally bursting with horror. …

– So it was something like a panic attack?

– Yes, very similar. Mothers and fathers of “star” children will understand me. All this is a colossal stress for parents, up to the possibility of getting a heart attack or stroke. …

– The father of Venus and Serena Williams, first of all, wanted to give their daughters an education so that they would later have enough intelligence of their own to live independently, without his help. How do you think education still plays a decisive role in today’s world?

– Parents play a decisive role. They must choose which education is best for their child. … This is their responsibility.

“My son could have been bullied and we created our own school.”

– You and your wife opened your own school not far from your at home. At the same time, there are quite expensive private schools in Los Angeles. They vDidn’t they fit you?

– They did not fit in absolutely everything. First, we didn’t want our children to compete with other children on the basis of “whose parents are cooler.” Secondly, teachers – while robots have not replaced them yet, which may soon happen – should teach, not just broadcast material. Learning is moving towards each other. The student is trying to understand, the teacher is trying to explain. And since all children are different, then the learning process should be individual. …

In our school, a special teacher is assigned to each student – he is called private shadow … His task is to constantly check whether the student understood the material, whether he coped with the task, whether he needs additional help, whether he needs a more complex program, or, conversely, a simpler one. These “shadow teachers” are usually found in schools for children with special needs. In our school, each student has such a teacher-assistant. But first of all, the “shadow teacher” must make friends with the child, be his support. And, believe me, this is very important. The most important. Maybe that’s why the kids in our school don’t know what bullying is.

Also, parents can at any time see the classroom through the video surveillance system and make sure that everything is in order with their child. This calms down the parents, and in general promotes better understanding between parents and teachers.

– Did your children go to the same school?

– Yes. Actually, that’s why we organized it. Jaden was very fragile from early childhood. In an ordinary school, even the most expensive and the best, he could be bullied. … We had no other choice but to create our own special school. It still costs us a pretty penny today. But the children and parents are happy.

– Now that inOur children are already adults, how do you assess your work as a father?

– At first I was a complete idiot. I wanted to show the whole world: look, what a child I have! Isn’t he the best? Then I gradually learned to deal with my own emotions, I began to turn on my mind. In short, the result with my son turned out to be quite good. … Many pitfalls were avoided. He moved into his own home when he was 17. He is smart, independent. Vegetarian, by the way. And very independent in character and in the type of thinking. It could have been much worse. (Laughs.)

As for her daughter, she was always more interested in music, played the piano from the age of five. Nobody forced her … Music is for pleasure. And when she turned 11, she began recording her first real album.