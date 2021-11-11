Justin Timberlake congratulated Jessica Biel on his birthday and published a rare photo with their eldest son

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of those famous couples who not only do not advertise their personal lives, but carefully hide it from strangers. And it is not often possible to witness their public manifestation of feelings. The day before, the 40-year-old singer and actor posted on his Instagram page a touching congratulation in honor of his wife’s 39th birthday.

Happy birthday, my most beloved person in the world … You are the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mother / partner / BOSS. I am lucky to learn from you, laugh with you and celebrate with you every day. But today we will do it with the cake !!!!

– Justin wrote on the social network. The artist also published a series of shots from his home archive, which captured various happy moments of their life together.

May we have even more slow movements in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our child’s toys, and “perfect” photos when we jump … I love everything I know about you,

– he concluded.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their son Silas

In one of the pictures, you can, albeit from the back, consider the grown-up son of Justin and Jessica – Silas, with whom the spouses are rarely appear in public… In April, the boy will be six years old, and a little more than six months ago he had a younger brother – in July 2020, the couple son was born Phineas. True, Justin confirmed good news only in January on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Beale’s pregnancy was largely helped by the coronavirus pandemic. Jessica last appeared in public in February last year, and then isolated in her own home in Big Sky, Montana. By the way, in one of the photographs Jessica is just “jumping into the bushes” to get a pacifier: it probably belongs to Phineas.

Timberlake and Bill’s romance began in February 2007, but in 2011 they parted ways for several months. Reconciled, the lovers got married on October 29, 2012. A year after the wedding, the actress took her husband’s surname, but continues her film career under the same surname – Bill. In November 2019, the couple again had a crisis in their relationship – for a while, Justin went without a wedding ring…