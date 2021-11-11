https://ria.ru/20210205/krossovki-1596072907.html

Kanye West took 500 pairs of sneakers from their home with Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West took 500 pairs of shoes from the house in Calabasas (California, USA), where he lived with Kim Kardashian, reports the portal PageSix. RIA Novosti, 05.02.2021

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Rapper Kanye West picked up 500 pairs of shoes from the house in Calabasas, California, USA, where he lived with Kim Kardashian, according to the portal PageSix. The source told the publication that Kanye did not take out all of his belongings, but only a few, including his collection. At the same time, Kim herself was not at home – she went on a trip with her family to the Turks and Caicos Islands, near the Dominican Republic. The fact that Kanye and Kim decided to divorce after six years of marriage became known in early January. Then the socialite had already stopped wearing the wedding ring, and the rapper spent all the holidays in his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family. It is assumed that the main point of dispute in the couple’s divorce may be just their house in Calabasas, which they spent in general. about $ 60 million. Kardashian wants the house to remain for her and the children. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children. For the Kardashians, this divorce could be the third.

2021

