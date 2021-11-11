Katana Cage, Lynch Tribute & Adult Animation: 3 Weirdest Sundance Movies

Cinema is not for everyone.

The Sundance Film Festival ended last week, setting a record for the number of visitors this year thanks to online screenings. Winners were announced in Park City, Utah on January 3, with Sian Heder’s Children of Deaf Parents (CODA) receiving the most awards – Jury Grand Prix, Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast. Sundance is an independent film festival; there are almost no big studio premieres here. But in the programs there are many debuts and experimental films. We have selected three of the weirdest films from this show.

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts”

Director Shion Sono, Premieres Section

Already from the description of the film, one could guess that it would become one of the strangest at the festival. The future, civilization perished because of an atomic catastrophe – the corrupt government kept silent about the nuclear waste accident for so long that when everything was revealed, nothing could be saved. In a samurai town, one of the few survivors, two criminals (Nicolas Cage and Nick Cassavetes) rob a bank. One of them is sent to prison, the second – on a mission: he must find the escaped granddaughter (Sofia Boutella) of the local ruler. For this, Cage’s hero is given a leather suit and a racing car – however, he prefers a pink bike with a basket on the steering wheel to it.

“Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” is an action movie (Sono is an adherent of the genre and has shot several dozen action films) so brutal, with so many clichés that it turns into a parody of himself. This is a movie that is difficult to take seriously. But if you don’t try, you can have a lot of fun.

Cryptozoo

Directed by Dash Shaw, Next Section

Dash Shaw’s second animated feature film. Those who have seen his debut My School is Drowning in the Sea (2016), guess what to expect. The action takes place in a world where, in addition to people, there are “cryptoids” – fauns, centaurs, Sirin birds and other intelligent magical creatures. Cryptoids, who are willingly sold on the black market for their unusual abilities, are hunted down. The main character Lauren dreams of stopping it, freeing magical creatures and creating for them a special park (actually Cryptozoo), where they will live in safety. As a child, she was relieved of her nightmares by a cryptoid named Baku, which feeds on dreams.

It is foolish to expect Pixar-level animation from Cryptozoo – it looks more like naive children’s drawings. But the film itself cannot be called childish: it begins with an erotic scene in the forest, sex (including with cryptoids) continues. This movie is more like not a fairy tale, but a trip of an activist, although on the screen magical creatures, themes – globalism, migration, resource depletion, corruption – are quite serious.

Cryptozoo received the Innovation Prize in the Next section.

Superior

Director Erin Vasilopoulos, withsection “American feature films”

The first full-length film by American Erin Vasilopoulos was based on her short film with the same actresses (twins Alessandra and Ani Mesa) in the lead roles. End 1990s, a sleepy American suburb where Vivian (Ani Mesa) lives a quiet family life. Everything changes when her sister Marian (Alessandra Mesa) comes to her after six years of separation. She asks to let me go over the edge, talks about the recent music tour in Paris, but is silent about the guy in a leather jacket and with a knife in his pocket, which she constantly imagines.

Filmed Superior is like a gift from the 1990s accidentally found VHS-cassette with the film of the most devoted fan of David Lynch. There is nothing more infernal than American suburbs with their white fences and neat flowerbeds, chaos and order are one and the same, the two sisters will swap places – the Lynch canon has been mastered perfectly.